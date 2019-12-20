Bhetki Burnt Chilly Or Chicken Laksa: This Restaurant Is Worth A Visit

When we saw a vibrant photograph of our Navi Mumbaikar dost, where he was posing against a red and golden background, while sipping on some Cinderella (it's a mocktail, guys!) we knew its time to take that train to Belapur. While we could have also easily skipped it, we're glad we din't. Because the trip to Honey Chillies was worth every minute we took to reach the restaurant (we took 2 hours from Andheri, btw.) Here's why!

Honey Chillies was born out of passion. Started by Honey, a woman who switched from Medical to Hospitality, this restaurant specializes in Chinese and Thai cuisine, with an Indian twist. Let's get talking about the decor before we jump into your favorite part (khaana, obviously.) You enter and your eyes need some time to get used to the red and the gold on the walls and ceilings. But after some time, you find yourself admiring the authenticity of the decor (dragons on the walls, Chinese max.)

We started with some mocktails- Green Ice Land and Cheeky Peach, to sooth ourselves, and then proceeded to our favourite part of menu - the soups. The staff suggested we try a Chicken Laksa Soup, and we couldn't thank him enough for that. Laksa is a popular spicy noodle soup with Chinese and Malaysian elements, that also tastes like the Burmese Khow Suey. The next soup on our list was the vegetable Zade Pepper soup, that's light on the tummy, and if you like pepper, you'll love it.

For mains, we called for their signature Bamboo Rice that's served in authentic Bamboos carved as a rectangular bowl. We clubbed it with some Basa Peri Peri (order it only if you're a spice lover) and the Bhetki Burnt Chilly, which we feel was the show stopper! By now, chances are that you're already judging our appetite but we can't end the review before talking about the Seafood Thai Sizzler. It has everything that a normal sizzler at any other restaurant would have. But it just tastes better.

Talking about the service, those guys are super quick at Honey Chillies. They're courteous, and they actually explain the items to you before you order, so there's some clarity as to what you're consuming. We were super impressed with the food, as well as the ambience here. So we'd suggest you to plan your dinner scenes there soon.