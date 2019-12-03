Stay Warm This Winter With Hot Chocolate At These Cosy Spots Around Town

Nothing comforts the soul like a mug of hot chocolate. We're ever hopeful that the weather will cool down. One of the best ways to welcome that winter and get cozy is with a mug of rich hot chocolate. These hot chocolate spots are here to help.

Grandmama’s Café

A pleasant, spacious ambiance, soothing colors, cozy interiors and a mug of hot chocolate make this one of our favourite spots in the city to enjoy a meeting, work or some me-time as we watch the rain outside. They have some interesting flavours to try too, and if you ask us, we’d totally opt for their salted caramel hot chocolate.


Grandmama's Cafe

Sunny Estate, Ground Floor, Sion Trombay Road, Chembur, Mumbai

Coffee by Di Bella

We’ve always loved their coffees, and their hot chocolate is our go-to drink at this coffee chain in the winter. They too have super interesting flavours, the peanut butter hot chocolate being our favourite!

Coffee By Di Bella

Kanchenjunga Building, 66, Pedder Road, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai

The Pantry

This gorgeous café in Kala Ghoda is one of our all time favourites, and sitting with a mug of hot chocolate while watching the rain pour outside is one of our favourite things to do. They even have healthier alternatives to regular milk, so if you’re lactose intolerant but a lover of hot chocolate, you know where to head to. 


The Pantry

Yeshwant Chambers, Ground Floor, Near Trishna, Military Square Lane, Fort, Mumbai

La Folie Du Chocolate

Here is another option for those watching their diets. They use 70% single origin Venezuelan chocolate, which means you can indulge without feeling too guilty. It is also an Instagram friendly café, which means you can come back with a lot of cute pictures from your hot chocolate date.

La Folie Du Chocolate

Commerce House, 16, Rope Walk Lane, Fort, Mumbai

Chocolateria San Churro

No list of hot chocolate is ever complete without the mention of this chocolateria heaven for chocolate lovers. Walk in to enjoy a hot chocolate date, and if you’re up for some real indulgence, add some churros to go along with it. 

Chocolateria San Churro

Silver Pearl, 11, Opp. China Gate Restaurant, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Birdsong-The Organic Café

Their hot chocolate has won hearts in every season, and there is no way we’re not including this one in the list. Head over to this quaint café to enjoy a comforting cuppa, and you can also ask for substitutes for regular milk. 

Birdsong Organic Cafe

Shop 1-5, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Suzette Creperie And Cafe

Their home made hot chocolate is comfort in a cup. Warm, dark, thick and highly comforting, each sip literally soothes your soul. They use home made cocoa, and offer only two flavours- the classic hot chocolate and the one topped with caramel and foamy hot milk.


Suzette Creperie & Cafe

Ventura Building, Shop 2, Next To Aroma's, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

Fable Café

If you’re in the mood to enjoy a cosy date, head over to this restaurant in Juhu and order yourself a steaming mug of hot chocolate for starters. They have 3 variants of hot chocolate- classic, mint and hazelnut.  

Fable

Ashiyana Apartment, Shop 3, NS Road 13, Juhu, Mumbai

Justice Cafe and Dine

This casual dining café has a lot to offer, and if you’re here for a quick cuppa we suggest you ditch those coffee dreams and opt for a hot chocolate instead. They have a good range of flavours too, so go ahead, spoil yourself silly. 

Justice Cafe & Dine

Cosmos Jewels, Shop 2, Near D-Mart, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

