Circle Of Life: Eat Six Different Types Of Idlis With This Platter For Only INR 175

The thali comes with various kinds of idlis that will sufficiently douse the craving for a good South Indian breakfast. Priced at INR 175, it includes palak idli, dakshin idli masala, mini idli, Vagharela Poriyal idli masala, special kanchipuram idli and rice idli. Served with sambar and coconut chutney, it definitely makes it to our list of places to hit up for brekkie.