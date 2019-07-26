Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

Infiniti Andheri has flea-style markets every now and then, so keep an eye out for them! This is your chance to support local businesses while here, so shop for mojaris, juttis, earrings, ikat bags, kurtis, Lucknowi kurtis, etc. from here.

They offer fairly competitive pricing too, so you won't regret it!

They're not around everyday, but keep an eye out for them, especially during the festive season!