Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping

Shopping only feels like it takes forever, but really, we know you're raring to go even after you're done buying 4 pairs of pants, a shirt for your brother, and that watch you'd been eyeing. We've found ways for you to expend that energy while you're at Infiniti Andheri, and in no mood to brave the traffic outside. Read on!

Live It Up at Fun City

While we agree that most of Fun City is kids-specific... Don't fret, you can still head here for some of the arcade-style games! If you've got tots that won't let you shop in peace, drop 'em off for a few hours here, or have a go at the games yourself. Totally worth it when you consider the fact that you can buy toys for the points you'll rack up.

Gaming Zone

Fun City

4.3

Infinity Mall, 2nd & 3rd Floor, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Bodhi Salon & Spa

We're huge proponents of the bi-weekly Spa day, and what better time to do it than after a rigorous round of retail therapy? All that walking isn't easy, yo! Head to Bodhi for any of their spa services, or get yourself that haircut/brow appointment you've been putting off, since it's also a great salon. Use this chance to look perfectly prim in those new outfits.

Spas

Bodhi Salon & Spa

4.0

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, Unit 119, Off Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Catch A Movie at PVR!

We're always up for watching and re-watching movies. This is probably the most fun way to spend your time, especially if you're with your partner/fam at the mall. There's nothing like it if you can agree on something every party wants to watch! Book a reclining seat, and you've got yourself a great gameplan for the next 3 hours!
Movie Theatres

PVR Cinemas

4.4

Infinity Mall, 3, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

Visit The Local Businesses In The Mall

Infiniti Andheri has flea-style markets every now and then, so keep an eye out for them! This is your chance to support local businesses while here, so shop for mojaris, juttis, earrings, ikat bags, kurtis, Lucknowi kurtis, etc. from here.
They offer fairly competitive pricing too, so you won't regret it!

They're not around everyday, but keep an eye out for them, especially during the festive season!

Malls

Infiniti Mall

4.2

New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai

Sabai Spa

Lucky you, you've literally got two spas to choose from, once you're done shopping! Sabai and Bodhi are both side by side, so we say just go with your gut on this (LOL). If it matters to you, Sabai has that super aesthetic Thai-inspired decor, and probably feels like a vacation once you're in there, treating your self. They promise authentic Thai massages.
Spas

Sabai Foot Spa

3.8

Infiniti Mall, 1st Floor, 112, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai

