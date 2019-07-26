Fun Things To Do Beyond Shopping
Live It Up at Fun City
While we agree that most of Fun City is kids-specific... Don't fret, you can still head here for some of the arcade-style games! If you've got tots that won't let you shop in peace, drop 'em off for a few hours here, or have a go at the games yourself. Totally worth it when you consider the fact that you can buy toys for the points you'll rack up.
Bodhi Salon & Spa
We're huge proponents of the bi-weekly Spa day, and what better time to do it than after a rigorous round of retail therapy? All that walking isn't easy, yo! Head to Bodhi for any of their spa services, or get yourself that haircut/brow appointment you've been putting off, since it's also a great salon. Use this chance to look perfectly prim in those new outfits.
Catch A Movie at PVR!
Visit The Local Businesses In The Mall
Infiniti Andheri has flea-style markets every now and then, so keep an eye out for them! This is your chance to support local businesses while here, so shop for mojaris, juttis, earrings, ikat bags, kurtis, Lucknowi kurtis, etc. from here.
They offer fairly competitive pricing too, so you won't regret it!
They're not around everyday, but keep an eye out for them, especially during the festive season!
Comments (0)