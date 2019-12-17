Lunch Plans With Fam? This Casual Dining Restaurant Serves Delicious Food & Drinks

I went to Lotus Leaf with friends for lunch. It was an amazing experience and the ambience was just perfect. Even the seating arrangements were pretty good. We have ordered, Bombay summer: A frozen and slushy drink with a flavour of kiwi and mind. It was a good drink Watermelon and mint smoothie: It was a mixture of watermelon and mint. Pretty good! *Appetizers* Cha Chu paneer: It was crunchy paneer with some spicy masala Triple fries: it was of three flavored of fries and presentation was too good *Dessert* Opera: A 7 layer chocolate cake (must try) Chocolate cheesecake The overall experience was amazing and the staff was also friendly and the service was too good. I recommend this place with family and friends.