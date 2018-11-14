Astral Projection, Religion & More: This Meet-Up Group Is For The Unconventional

Founded by Swathi Nair, ARTery is all about stimulating conversations and discussions that dig deeper than the surface. With her degree in bio-tech engineering, Swathi’s inherent love for the arts led to her starting this group, a way for her to begin conversations. She tells us it’s hard to find people who would like to indulge in deep long conversations about topics that may not be so mundane. Therefore, she posted on a Facebook group called, ‘Put me in touch with Mumbai’ looking for people who’d be interested in meeting up. The response was overwhelming and seven months later, ARTery’s group boasts of 450 plus members.

It’s fairly easy to get involved with ARTery. They have a closed community on Facebook administered by Swathi herself, so send in a request and become a part. Anyone from the community is free to join in and turn up for the meetups. They are organised once every month typically on a Sunday.