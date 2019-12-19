Head To Jugaadi Adda For Delish Tandoori Cheesy Vada Pav

Fast Food Restaurants

Jugaadi Adda

Worli, Mumbai

Shop 11/C, Shri Ram Mill, BDD Chawls Worli, Worli, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

They serve a variety of delicious vada pavs at super affordable prices. Eat this and you will start calling it Bombay Burger for it's truly worth it. Don't forget to try their Tandoori Cheesy mayonnaise vada pav. They are also available on Zomato, UberEats, Foodpanda, and Swiggy.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Big Group, Family, and Bae.

