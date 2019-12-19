They serve a variety of delicious vada pavs at super affordable prices. Eat this and you will start calling it Bombay Burger for it's truly worth it. Don't forget to try their Tandoori Cheesy mayonnaise vada pav. They are also available on Zomato, UberEats, Foodpanda, and Swiggy.
Head To Jugaadi Adda For Delish Tandoori Cheesy Vada Pav
