Oldie But A Goodie: Eating Ice Cream Sandwiches At K. Rustom And Co

The story began in 1953 with K. Rustom and his family selling bars of ice-cream on beautiful glass and porcelain plates to tourists and families of Marine Drive, but several years and disappearing plates later, they came up with what they’re now best known for their ice-cream biscuits.

Having retained the classic flavours that they started out with, this is one colonial shop which has kept its original charm, but believed in innovation. They keep creating, tasting and adding new flavours such as paan, ginger lemon, and choco roasted almond crunch to their ice-cream list, sometimes courtesy of imagination, sometimes thanks to ever-hungry customers who offered suggestions.

The family says that although one of them may be tired of sweets, another is literally sick of sweets {she has diabetes}, they do pop in a few ice-creams every now and then themselves, all for quality control’s sake, of course. Of course!

They also let us in on a tiny harmless prank of theirs: though they keep adding New Flavours, they don’t remove the sign ‘new’ off the older new flavours. They just keep adding it to the list!