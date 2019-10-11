Kids Will Fall In Love With Both Animals And Nature At This Farm

2 hours from Pune, before Talegaon toll, Japalouppe is one of the oldest farms where you can witness all kinds of animals with a guided tour that also includes petting and feeding them. The tour starts with a quick gist of the farmhouse and its history. Then it goes further with the small introduction to what animals love to eat. Mr Rohan is quite accommodating and friendly with the kid's Kids are then accompanied by trained professionals towards the farm and kids feed all the cute animals. From horses to Guinea pigs, ducks, Turkey, Emus, love birds, sheep, baby goats, rabbits, donkey, ponies and turtles. We bucket full of food is then taken around to feed specific foods to specific animals as the trainer advice. We spent some time with cute Guinea pigs and rabbits in our laps and then moved towards the horses. Loved touching and petting them between their eyes. They love eating carrots too. They have a trampoline to jump on after u have had your lunch. On the farm, they have 5-6 pet dogs who loved sitting beside us while we relaxed. Such loving animals. Time just passed without even releasing. Feeding the animals and petting them was like meditation. Not a single word but pure love. Go there for a few hours or a day picnic or a full day picnic. Price starts at 600 for kids and 1000 for adults that includes 2 meals and the entire tour of the farm. You can also book a horse riding tour for the kiddos.