High And Dry: Pick-Up And Drop Laundry Services That Will Keep You Going

With a self-explanatory name, Be Clean offers free pick up and drop of load of clothes after washing, ironing and folding your clothes. Look no further because they also offer dry cleaning services as well, along with shoe and bag dry cleaning. Just download their app and place your order, or do it on their website for a pick up. They have different rate cards and packages per month, for couples, family and individuals. However, the delivery only happens 3 days later. Heads up, they only offer services from Kandivali to Bandra, so sorry SoBo, bad luck.

Price: Clothes- INR 150 per kg for washing, INR 60 for ironing and folding; bags - for small ones, INR 150/piece, for medium ones INR 225/piece, and for large ones INR 350/piece.