Hey Shawty, Drop It Like It's Hot At These Hip Hop Classes

Hip hop is one of my favourite dance forms. It’s chill, sexy, and groovy in a way that no other form is. Here are the classes where you can just hit it, melt into the music, and have fun.
Tangerine has choreography workshops by freelance dancers on a semi-weekly basis. I often teach there, and so does my colleague, the dancer Mrigakshi Jaiswal.
In my workshops, I don’t divide by levels such as beginner and advanced, I prefer changing up the teaching pace according to the students. The class is usually around an hour or an hour and a half long, but may go longer if we’re just having too much fun.
They have a bunch of other classes too. To know about upcoming workshops, follow them on Facebook here.
Price: Between INR 800 and INR 1,200
The Big Dance Centre in Andheri has a lot of different classes and workshops with regular and visiting faculty. They have hip-hop classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM.
Price: INR 2,400 for eight classes. (INR 300 per class)
The Danceworx has its main office in Andheri, but they have multiple branches across the length of the city, including South Mumbai. They have workshops in urban hip hop, which is an evolved form of hip hop.
This a great place to start out for other dance forms too, especially if you are a complete beginner, as the basics are taught patiently and it gives you a strong foundation.
Price: Approx INR 2,000 a month.
Whether you want classes in beginners or advanced urban hip hop, Split Sole Dance Academy (SSDA) is one of the best places for you. The dancers there are young, trained in hip hop and their enthusiasm is infectious. There are three branches in Andheri, Santacruz and Marine Lines. The company is led by Dhiraj Bakshi and is the place for regular classes, whether in beginners or foundation (more advanced) hip hop.
Price: INR 1,000 per session
Check out The Wooden Stage in Vile Parle for hip hop workshops. This is a studio run by Shruti Jasani and Paras Sharma, and they hold classes for different forms of hip hop, including popping, locking and house.
Price: INR 4,500 for a month
Also check out The Terence Lewis company here. It’s a good idea to look up programs at the FSPA (Future School of Performing Arts) where they have a hip hop course by the lead of The I Am Hip Hop crew, Ruel.
If you want to check out these dance instructors, their work and their upcoming workshops, following them on Instagram.
