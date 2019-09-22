Hey Shawty, Drop It Like It's Hot At These Hip Hop Classes

Tangerine has choreography workshops by freelance dancers on a semi-weekly basis. I often teach there, and so does my colleague, the dancer Mrigakshi Jaiswal.

In my workshops, I don’t divide by levels such as beginner and advanced, I prefer changing up the teaching pace according to the students. The class is usually around an hour or an hour and a half long, but may go longer if we’re just having too much fun.

They have a bunch of other classes too. To know about upcoming workshops, follow them on Facebook here.

Price: Between INR 800 and INR 1,200