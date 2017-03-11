Burn 800 Calories An Hour With This Pole Dancing Class In Khar

Lavina Khanna is an instructor who takes a bunch of different classes out of a studio in Khar. She teaches all sorts of workouts like zumba, tabata, and even yoga. However, we caught on an interesting way of working out with her and it’s pole dancing.

Though pole dancing may not be seen as a workout form, Lavina believes pole dancing is a great way to work on your abdomen and strengthen it. By working primarily on the abdomen and the lower body, it works its magic on the bums, calves and waist.

It’s a great one hour session of intense workout which is called ‘Lipstick workout’, one can easily burn up upto 800 calories. Plus as a bonus, you get to look sensuous and learn some amazing moves like shimmy, pop and grind and more.