Work Out To Energetic Music With Les Mills, The Newest Cardio In Town

Les Mills started off in New Zealand, and slowly raged its way across the world. Closer home, F2 Fitness gym offers this workout. Currently, they offer it at locations, Khar and Breach Candy. At Breach Candy, they are conducting classes at Nitrro Bespoke Fitness and we’ve been told they’ll be relocating to Bandra in a month’s time as well.

Les Mills offers different types of workout forms like bodybalance, body pump et al. Remember how we told you about a brand New York workout coming to the city? It’s on the similar lines.

The body pump workout is basically for anyone looking to get toned, lean and super fit super fast. It is all about the body workout which emphasis more on exercising to the music beats as opposed to relying on heavy gym machines.