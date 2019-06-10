LGBTQ Support Groups To Bookmark This Pride Month

Gaysi Family is a website that caters to the LGBT community from the South Asian subcontinent. Their motto is to engage with the desi LGBT community in as many ways as possible. Their online forum and space, now caters to desis across the world, providing them up with content, like Gaysi Zines {print magazine bringing and publishing stories of the gay community}, to The Dirty Talk – an open mic forum for and by the queer community.

On occasion, they also hold Dirty Talk sessions in Mumbai in cafes and event spaces.

#LBBTip: They host events like New Year’s eve parties and post-pride parties too for lesbian, bisexual and transgendered women (and their male friends) and you'll find details on their socials.

Contact them at gaysifamily@gmail.com