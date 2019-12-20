Sushi, Truffle Fries, And A Lot Of Overt Symbolism At A New Asian Eatery In Khar

LMNOPQ is a cutesy eatery on Khar, with an overtly obvious “Oriental” decor. Massive murals of Asian ladies, with parasols are hung around the restaurant. It’s colourful, almost to the point of being as colourful as a kindergarten school.

The menu is the typical sushi, bao and khow suey. The baos, the chili basil chicken and the spicy cottage cheese bird chili come out with flying colours. They offer sushi, tempura, prawns and other fusion Asian dishes. For desserts, we say order in the Nutella and peanut pie, and the Nutella salt sea cookies for some lovely sweet offerings.