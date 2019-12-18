Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Powai
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Powai
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Bars
Cafes
Lounges
Delivery Services
Fine Dining
Parks
Accessories
Book Stores
Bars
Bars
Lord Of The Drinks
New Outlet Alert: Lord Of The Drinks Now Open In Powai!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Quentins Healthy Cafe
Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!
Powai
Bars
Bars
Powai Social
OMG: Our Favourite Bar Has Opened A New Outlet In Powai!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
TBG- The Biryani Guys
Love For Biryani? Order Some Yum Biryani From This Delivery Kitchen In Powai!
Powai
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
The Bomway
Ethnic Wallplates, Kantha Quilts & More: This Unique Brand Is Marrying Art & Decor
Powai
Bakeries
Bakeries
Elementaria Bakery Cafe
Fall In Love With Luscious Tub Cakes & Scrumptious Popsicle!
Powai
Bars
Bars
Destination 72
A Newbie In The Heart Of Powai
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Veg Sutra
Veg Sutra Delivers Tasty North Indian, Chinese & Fast Food Dishes At Your Doorstep
Powai
Cafes
Cafes
Poetry By Love & Cheesecake
Pancake Lovers? Head To Poetry By Love And Cheesecake
Powai
Hotels
Hotels
Meluha The Fern
Book Yourselves In This Ecotel Hotel When In Mumbai
Powai
Accessories
Accessories
Ifix Mobiles
Emoji Covers & Gramophone Speakers: Up Your Phone Game At This Store
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Pot De Fusion
Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Cafes
Cafes
Fable
Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Naple's Pizzeria
Lunch At The Naple's Pizzeria Is Just Exceptional & On Point
Powai
Travel Services
Travel Services
Eighty Degree Adventure Sports
Love Living On The Edge? Keep Up With EightyDegree Adventures for Future Quests
Powai
Lounges
Lounges
Knotty Yard
New Gem In Powai
Powai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bottlenekk - Garden Bar & Eatery
Bottlenekk - Garden Bar & Eatery Is One Unique Styled Cafe To Explore
Powai
Bars
Bars
The Wine Table
Swing By This Place In Powai For Some Amazing Wine!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Illuminate Pizza
Illuminati Pizza: The Secret Ingredient Is Always Cheese
Powai
Lounges
Lounges
Trap Lounge
With An Amazing Lakeside View, Drop By This Place For Some Great Food
Powai
Have a great recommendation for
Powai?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE