Bars
image - Lord Of The Drinks
Bars

Lord Of The Drinks

New Outlet Alert: Lord Of The Drinks Now Open In Powai!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Quentins Healthy Cafe
Fast Food Restaurants

Quentins Healthy Cafe

Looking For Healthy Food? Head To Quentin Cafe Now!
Powai
Bars
image - Powai Social
Bars

Powai Social

OMG: Our Favourite Bar Has Opened A New Outlet In Powai!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - TBG- The Biryani Guys
Fast Food Restaurants

TBG- The Biryani Guys

Love For Biryani? Order Some Yum Biryani From This Delivery Kitchen In Powai!
Powai
Home Décor Stores
image - The Bomway
Home Décor Stores

The Bomway

Ethnic Wallplates, Kantha Quilts & More: This Unique Brand Is Marrying Art & Decor
Powai
Bakeries
image - Elementaria Bakery Cafe
Bakeries

Elementaria Bakery Cafe

Fall In Love With Luscious Tub Cakes & Scrumptious Popsicle!
Powai
Bars
image - Destination 72
Bars

Destination 72

A Newbie In The Heart Of Powai
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Veg Sutra
Fast Food Restaurants

Veg Sutra

Veg Sutra Delivers Tasty North Indian, Chinese & Fast Food Dishes At Your Doorstep
Powai
Cafes
image - Poetry By Love & Cheesecake
Cafes

Poetry By Love & Cheesecake

Pancake Lovers? Head To Poetry By Love And Cheesecake
Powai
Hotels
image - Meluha The Fern
Hotels

Meluha The Fern

Book Yourselves In This Ecotel Hotel When In Mumbai
Powai
Accessories
image - Ifix Mobiles
Accessories

Ifix Mobiles

Emoji Covers & Gramophone Speakers: Up Your Phone Game At This Store
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pot De Fusion
Fast Food Restaurants

Pot De Fusion

Delivery Outlet Serving Indian & Chinese Cuisine
Powai
Cafes
image - Fable
Cafes

Fable

Fable In Powai Is Fabulous Place To Chill And Hangout
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Naple's Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

The Naple's Pizzeria

Lunch At The Naple's Pizzeria Is Just Exceptional & On Point
Powai
Travel Services
image - Eighty Degree Adventure Sports
Travel Services

Eighty Degree Adventure Sports

Love Living On The Edge? Keep Up With EightyDegree Adventures for Future Quests
Powai
Lounges
image - Knotty Yard
Lounges

Knotty Yard

New Gem In Powai
Powai
Casual Dining
image - Bottlenekk - Garden Bar & Eatery
Casual Dining

Bottlenekk - Garden Bar & Eatery

Bottlenekk - Garden Bar & Eatery Is One Unique Styled Cafe To Explore
Powai
Bars
image - The Wine Table
Bars

The Wine Table

Swing By This Place In Powai For Some Amazing Wine!
Powai
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Illuminate Pizza
Fast Food Restaurants

Illuminate Pizza

Illuminati Pizza: The Secret Ingredient Is Always Cheese
Powai
Lounges
image - Trap Lounge
Lounges

Trap Lounge

With An Amazing Lakeside View, Drop By This Place For Some Great Food
Powai
