With a plethora of tailors bustling around in IIT market in Powai, it’s difficult to know which one to trust. We’re telling you about one of the best ones in town – Mallika Tailors.
Visit This Tailor In Powai And Get A Well-Stitched Blouse For Only INR 190
Shortcut
A Stitch In Time
Great for womens wear ,they make Indian clothes – any suit pattern, cholis, lehengas, they can make it all.
It is quite nominal with only INR 190 for a simple blouse, a simple lining one for INR 310 and padded, more intricately designed blouses for INR 850.
For salwar suits, they charge INR 330 for a basic cut one, and INR 470 for one with lining. The charge will depend mostly on what you ask them.
So, We're Saying...
Got a family event coming up or an office party perhaps? These guys will whip up a well-fitting outfit for you in no time.
