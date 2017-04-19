Visit This Tailor In Powai And Get A Well-Stitched Blouse For Only INR 190

Great for womens wear ,they make Indian clothes – any suit pattern, cholis, lehengas, they can make it all.

It is quite nominal with only INR 190 for a simple blouse, a simple lining one for INR 310 and padded, more intricately designed blouses for INR 850.

For salwar suits, they charge INR 330 for a basic cut one, and INR 470 for one with lining. The charge will depend mostly on what you ask them.