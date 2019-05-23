Lord Of the Drinks is situated on the third floor of Trade View building, Kamala mill ( Lower Parel). It is hardly fifteen minutes away from Lower Parel Station. Lord of the Drinks has two branches one in Lower Parel and another in Andheri. ☸ Ambience Once you enter you will see the LOTD sign which is a must click. The highlight is definitely their bar which is the longest bar in Asia ( 200feet long). Ceiling with an array of beautiful yellow bulbs. The seating arrangement is a combination of comfy sofas and chairs. Must try drinks and food: *Burnt Garlic Thai French Fries Salt and pepper french fries tossed with burnt garlic. It is served with yummy wasabi mayo. Perfectly cooked french fries. Perfect to munch on! ✴ Butter Chicken wings Charred spiced wings with makhani gravy and mini garlic naan. Spicy and flavourful. Gravy went really went with naan. ☸ Mains ✴ Makhani Paneer Casserole Makhni Paneer with Lacha paratha. It is served with masala onion.presentation was simple yet unique. Loved this one. ✴ Chicken Kofta Biriyani Extremely well cooked and tasty. It was very aromatic and full of flavours. Chicken kofta dum achari biriyani served with cucumber, onion and tomato slaw.
Lord Of The Drinks Has The Longest Bar In Asia
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
