Lord Of The Drinks Has The Longest Bar In Asia

Lord Of the Drinks is situated on the third floor of Trade View building, Kamala mill ( Lower Parel). It is hardly fifteen minutes away from Lower Parel Station. Lord of the Drinks has two branches one in Lower Parel and another in Andheri. ☸ Ambience Once you enter you will see the LOTD sign which is a must click. The highlight is definitely their bar which is the longest bar in Asia ( 200feet long). Ceiling with an array of beautiful yellow bulbs. The seating arrangement is a combination of comfy sofas and chairs. Must try drinks and food: *Burnt Garlic Thai French Fries Salt and pepper french fries tossed with burnt garlic. It is served with yummy wasabi mayo. Perfectly cooked french fries. Perfect to munch on! ✴ Butter Chicken wings Charred spiced wings with makhani gravy and mini garlic naan. Spicy and flavourful. Gravy went really went with naan. ☸ Mains ✴ Makhani Paneer Casserole Makhni Paneer with Lacha paratha. It is served with masala onion.presentation was simple yet unique. Loved this one. ✴ Chicken Kofta Biriyani Extremely well cooked and tasty. It was very aromatic and full of flavours. Chicken kofta dum achari biriyani served with cucumber, onion and tomato slaw.