Living Luxe At This Beautiful Byculla Store In A Historic Mill

Stepping into this gorgeous store is a little bit like stepping into a different era - its high-ceilinged rooms complete with aged wooden beams and raw brick walls create an atmosphere of a time gone by. As you stroll through the store, their beautiful handcrafted collection drawn from different eras and styles from Art Deco to Baroque capture your eye. There's no mass production here: each piece is chosen for its quality, unique tone and aesthetic or history. It's the epitome of luxury with a price to match.

Every surface is adorned with something eye-catching here. There are porcelain Chinese garden stools, ornate teakwood doll house-style chairs, metal sculptures and more. The brand works with designers and craftsmen to create pieces that are timeless and versatile.

This location has a unique addition in their Light Store, which is where the brand displays and demos a whole host of lighting options. There's everything from sparkling chandeliers, wall lamps, floor lamps and more here, all displayed to stunning effect.

The store also hosts exhibitions and events here, promoting young and up-and-coming artists, photographers and creatives from India and the subcontinent.

Step into the store to find furniture, accessories, period styles, antiques and artifacts including bespoke designs and one-of-a-kind luxury at Great Eastern Home.