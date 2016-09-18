Shopping For Gucci Rip-Offs And Finding Discounts At Manish Market

There’s no dearth of duplicate watches here. No, seriously. Every alternate store sells watches and sunglasses in abundance, so be rest assured that you will most certainly find the one you’re looking for. They house copies of brands such as Rolex, Harley Davidson, Police, Tissot, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, etc – all with brand labels. The men’s watches start as low as INR 350 and ladies start at INR 700 {at the two stores we went inside}.

Where: Shop no. 22 and shop no. 28