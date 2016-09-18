Let’s admit it- we all get thrills out of buying rip-offs. And simply because we can’t always afford what we want. So if you’re being given the second best, that too for the lowest possible price, then why not? We explored Manish Market in Churchgate, which is a shrine for those who would love to buy rip-offs, and is also a grey market for electronics.
Shopping For Gucci Rip-Offs And Finding Discounts At Manish Market
Rolex For INR 300? Whaaat?
There’s no dearth of duplicate watches here. No, seriously. Every alternate store sells watches and sunglasses in abundance, so be rest assured that you will most certainly find the one you’re looking for. They house copies of brands such as Rolex, Harley Davidson, Police, Tissot, Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, etc – all with brand labels. The men’s watches start as low as INR 350 and ladies start at INR 700 {at the two stores we went inside}.
Where: Shop no. 22 and shop no. 28
Own Gucci sunglasses For INR 350
Always wanted to own Prada glasses? Or are you more the aviator-wearing girl? Check out Manish Market for best rip-offs of Gucci, Tom Ford and more, all starting at INR 350 only. All of the latest and in-vogue designs will be found in these tiny stores.
Where: Shop no. 12
Men’s T-shirts For INR 200
Beyond accessories and electronics, what you will find for dirt cheap here is clothing for men. Yes, there are men’s wholesale clothing stores where you can purchase t-shirts starting at INR 200 and jeans starting at INR 400. Ladies, there’s very little variety for you, but there’s some hope if you’re okay with basics. Ankle-length, skinny fit jeans start at INR 450.
Where: Shop no. 29
Quirky Phone Covers For INR 100
You will love the variety in phone covers out here. Full of funky designs and one liners with ‘Keep Calm’ slogans and words like ‘Pataka’, you will find a cover for every kind of a phone, in the type that you like – in both hard covers and soft covers.
Where: Shop no. 4
All-Season Jackets For INR 1,250
Have a trek to go for and need something to protect you from the cold? Or have the rains in the city not been too kind to you? Hop over to Manish Market and get your hands on all-season and all-purpose jackets starting at INR 1,250. Though the collection was limited, we liked the jackets at a store right at the entry of Manish Market.
Where: Raza Collection, located at the entry of Manish Market.
#LBBTip
If you want to buy or exchange your phone, you can check out Manish Market where you will get the product for cheaper than the market value, but without a receipt {we wouldn’t encourage this}. What you can also come here for is to get your electronics repaired, as every second store offers these services.
