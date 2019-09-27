Mannrangi: A Gorgeous Restobar With A Panoramic City View

Mannrangi- Loved the panoramic 360-degree Cityview side seatings. We occupied the same without a second thought. Seating arrangements well executed and space segregated into private sections and communal tablets. A lot of details in the decor! Live music session adds to the experience. Analysis: The menu is very descriptive and there are some interesting cocktails. Drinks- *Anarkali- Fruity blend of pomegranate juice and orange with a hint of cinnamon. Basil leaves and orange provides freshness to this midly sweet mocktail. *Imli Da Margharita- Something new! tequila based cocktail infused with tamarind flavoured margharita. Garnished with imli goli. A mix of tangy boozy drink and unique taste. Starters *Samosa Chaat- Traditional samosa chaat served in a brass dish. The mix of pomegranate seeds, sev, chutney with samosa base all tasted good. *Surti Gotalo- Popular egg recipe of Surat made with scrambled egg, cheese and omelette. Mouthwatering egg dish. Main course *Thecha Prawns- Fiery spicy dish of prawns made with traditional Maharashtrian chutney of garlic and chillies. A great amount of heat added to the final product. Buttered pav served alongside balances the spiciness level. Dish of the day. Recommended! *Butter Chicken with Naan- Boneless chicken made in mildly spiced and sweet tomato curry. It was really creamy and packed full of flavours. Butter naan was the perfect companion. Dessert *Vanilla- Two scoops of vanilla for a sweet touch. A great addition to an area with reasonable price and beautiful setup.