Head To Manora Hostel For A Cheap Meal If You're Chilling At Nariman Point

We decided to order the mutton thali and the chicken thali to see if they did them differently. But like all the other hostels, the gravy used was the same. Laughing that off, we dug in and despite the same gravy dig, the taste surprised us.

Served with a portion of rice, chapati, egg curry, raita and sol kadi, the thali looked like it could easily feed two. At INR 140 for the mutton thali and INR 120 for the chicken thali, it didn’t seem like a bad deal at all. The hostel was known to serve a vegetarian thali at INR 50 in the past, but they’ve discontinued that now. A little disheartened by that, we took solace in the INR 30 caramel custard. Not the best we’ve had, but there’s only so much you can expect to get at INR 30.