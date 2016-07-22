Get The Look: We're Loving The Quirky Decor At Ministry Of New

The common working space at the Ministry Of New is huge, yet homely, and the answer to this lies under our feet. Hand-woven rugs with patterns ranging from geometric to Aztec, these rugs from Jaipur Rugs Foundation {some of which are over a 100 years old, and have been restored} cover the floor beautifully, almost looking like a warm hug calling out to us. Relaxing with our shoes off? Totally doing that. Check them out here, or order them online for your living room.

Where: Jaipur Rugs Foundation, G-250, Mansarovar Industrial Area, Jaipur {They deliver to Mumbai}

Price: INR 2,000 upwards

Contact: 01413987400

Shop online for the rugs here.