Get The Look: We're Loving The Quirky Decor At Ministry Of New

A design-inspired work-space, Ministry of New in Fort has created a lot of buzz with its intelligent use of space, design and decor. Having worked here ourselves, we loved the old world lure, along with with greenery, minimalism and modernity. Here are our top picks from the work-space that make it a great place to escape to when you can’t handle your office – or home – anymore.
Co-Working Spaces

Ministry Of New

4.5

Kitab Mahal, 3rd Floor, 192, Dadabhai Naoroji Road, Fort, Mumbai

Cosy Rugs From Jaipur

The common working space at the Ministry Of New is huge, yet homely, and the answer to this lies under our feet. Hand-woven rugs with patterns ranging from geometric to Aztec, these rugs from Jaipur Rugs Foundation {some of which are over a 100 years old, and have been restored} cover the floor beautifully, almost looking like a warm hug calling out to us. Relaxing with our shoes off? Totally doing that. Check them out here, or order them online for your living room.

Where: Jaipur Rugs Foundation, G-250, Mansarovar Industrial Area, Jaipur {They deliver to Mumbai}

Price: INR 2,000 upwards

Contact: 01413987400

Shop online for the rugs here.

Home Décor Stores

Jaipur Rugs Company

4.7

G-250, RIICO Industrial Area, Sanganer, Mansarovar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Cane Basket Light Lamps

The great thing about working at the Ministry Of New are their green and beautifully lit hallways. They’re a great spot to get some fresh air, and are made even more hospitable by mellow lighting in humble cane baskets. They were custom made for the space and add a lot of character.

Where: Satish Cane, address on request

Price: INR 4,500 each

Contact: +919821251294

Quirky Seating

Snug, cushy , restful – we can find anything from bar stool-like chairs to aesthetically designed plastic chairs in the courtyard at this space. It just makes work a little easier when we’re perched on a high bar stool.

Where: Bombay Atelier, 40B, Gool Mahal, Sleater Road, Grant Road West

Price: On request

Contact: You can mail them at info@bombayatelier.com

Check out their Facebook page here.

Furniture Stores

Bombay Atelier

40-B, Gol Mahal, Sleater Road, Grant Road West, Tardeo, Mumbai

Unique Showpieces

A big red typewriter sitting boldly in the centre or a terrarium lounging near the window, Ministry of New is home to statement showpieces and we love it. We’ve already penned these down in our Little Black Book.

Other

Chor Bazaar

Kamathipura, Mumbai

    Colourful Couches

    The bright and cheerful couches are scattered casually around the library. They invite us now and then for a nap for when we need to recharge from work. Interestingly, a second-hand couch placed near the cafe has been upholstered to seamlessly fit into the design scheme.

    Where: Good Luck Furniture, Shop 17, Chaturvedi Compound, Swami Vivekanand Road, Near Oshiwara Bridge, Jogeshwari West

    Price: Customisation starts from INR 4,000

    Contact: +919619081309

    Home Décor Stores

    Good Luck Furniture

    3.8

    Shop 17, Chaturvedi Compound, Swami Vivekanand Road, Near Oshiwara Bridge, Oshiwara, Jogeshwari West, Mumbai

