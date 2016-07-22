Get The Look: We're Loving The Quirky Decor At Ministry Of New
Cosy Rugs From Jaipur
The common working space at the Ministry Of New is huge, yet homely, and the answer to this lies under our feet. Hand-woven rugs with patterns ranging from geometric to Aztec, these rugs from Jaipur Rugs Foundation {some of which are over a 100 years old, and have been restored} cover the floor beautifully, almost looking like a warm hug calling out to us. Relaxing with our shoes off? Totally doing that. Check them out here, or order them online for your living room.
Where: Jaipur Rugs Foundation, G-250, Mansarovar Industrial Area, Jaipur {They deliver to Mumbai}
Price: INR 2,000 upwards
Contact: 01413987400
Shop online for the rugs here.
Cane Basket Light Lamps
The great thing about working at the Ministry Of New are their green and beautifully lit hallways. They’re a great spot to get some fresh air, and are made even more hospitable by mellow lighting in humble cane baskets. They were custom made for the space and add a lot of character.
Where: Satish Cane, address on request
Price: INR 4,500 each
Contact: +919821251294
Quirky Seating
Snug, cushy , restful – we can find anything from bar stool-like chairs to aesthetically designed plastic chairs in the courtyard at this space. It just makes work a little easier when we’re perched on a high bar stool.
Where: Bombay Atelier, 40B, Gool Mahal, Sleater Road, Grant Road West
Price: On request
Contact: You can mail them at info@bombayatelier.com
Check out their Facebook page here.
Unique Showpieces
A big red typewriter sitting boldly in the centre or a terrarium lounging near the window, Ministry of New is home to statement showpieces and we love it. We’ve already penned these down in our Little Black Book.
Colourful Couches
The bright and cheerful couches are scattered casually around the library. They invite us now and then for a nap for when we need to recharge from work. Interestingly, a second-hand couch placed near the cafe has been upholstered to seamlessly fit into the design scheme.
Where: Good Luck Furniture, Shop 17, Chaturvedi Compound, Swami Vivekanand Road, Near Oshiwara Bridge, Jogeshwari West
Price: Customisation starts from INR 4,000
Contact: +919619081309
Comments (0)