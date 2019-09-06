Top 5 MMA Classes In Mumbai To Hit Up | LBB, Mumbai

Torba, the multisport and fitness facility started by Sheehan Furtado is known for its vibe and energy in an outdoor set up.

Primarily formed for sporting activities, MMA at Torba has taken it to the next level. They boast of a young and enthusiastic crowd which includes celebrities like VJ Gaelyn, Drashti Dhami, Additi Gupta, Prabal Panjabi and many more. The training helps in losing weight or toning up, increase in stamina, strengthen core and even self-defense techniques for women.

Spearheaded by their head trainer, Nitesh who is currently fighting in the SFL league, Torba makes sure that every client gets equal attention and results.

They charge INR 4,000 for 12 classes, and INR 500 per session. They also have private classes on request. Check them out on Facebook here.