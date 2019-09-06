Top 5 MMA Classes In Mumbai To Hit Up | LBB, Mumbai

The MMA market in India is on the rise. If you’re intrigued, check out our list of the top academies in Mumbai which provide some tremendous facilities to take up a combat sport, or just to maintain your physique.
Torba Studio
Torba, the multisport and fitness facility started by Sheehan Furtado is known for its vibe and energy in an outdoor set up.
Primarily formed for sporting activities, MMA at Torba has taken it to the next level. They boast of a young and enthusiastic crowd which includes celebrities like VJ Gaelyn, Drashti Dhami, Additi Gupta, Prabal Panjabi and many more. The training helps in losing weight or toning up, increase in stamina, strengthen core and even self-defense techniques for women.
Spearheaded by their head trainer, Nitesh who is currently fighting in the SFL league, Torba makes sure that every client gets equal attention and results.
They charge INR 4,000 for 12 classes, and INR 500 per session. They also have private classes on request. Check them out on Facebook here.
Xtreme Fight Federation
Xtreme Fight Federation was started in 2003. They offer lessons in jiu-jitsu, muay Thai, kickboxing, wrestling and boxing. They are really good for beginners because they give a lot of personalised attention. They don’t take a lot of students in one go, and are very encouraging no matter what your stamina level is.
A trial session can cost one INR 500 a day and workout session plans start from INR 6,800 a month to INR 29,000 for six months. There are options to customise the plan and they have centres at Bandra, Lokhandwala, Girgaon Chowpatty and Malabar Hill. Shaikh Shafiq-ur-rehman a.k.a Superkick is a professional fighter, kickboxing and MMA instructor and personal trainer at XFF. He is India’s most successful fighter and is the undefeated MMA champion in 65 kg category. Hold on. He has also imparted training to NSG commandos, US Navy Seals, Indian Army and the GRP police {so you’re lucky if you get trained by him}. Whether you are training for a fight or you just want to get in shape, at XFF, their highly skilled trainers will help you achieve your fitness goals.
Fighting Fit
Fighting Fit is a combat games and martial arts preparing foundation which was established in 1997 by Hemal Shah.
They specialise in helping members upgrade their capacities in the hand-to-hand fighting and battle brandishes. The intensity and fitness levels vary for different courses. If you are concerned about toning up and increasing muscle power, coordination, stability and sports performance, this is the place to watch out for. They teach kickboxing, jijutsu, muay Thai, MMA and self defense for women.
The fees for a general trial session is INR 500, for one month {12 sessions} is INR 2,500 and for three months {36 sessions} is INR 6,000. The centres are situated at Bandra, Juhu, Vasai and Bhayander.
Chinmay’s Fitness Academy
At CFA you get the opportunity to learn self defense, alongside various forms of martial arts and kickboxing classes in Mumbai. These workouts also help you lose weight. The academy believes that training in any of the fight forms ultimately guides one to higher levels of spirituality.
The fees for the monthly plan ar INR 5,000/-. Special classes for kids and ladies are also conducted here. The centres are located at Andheri and Vile Parle. They also conduct tournaments and are affiliated to International Jujitsu Federation, UNESCO, World Karate Federation and International Belt Wrestling Association. The academy is approved by Soke Anthony Fernandes, who is an official Samurai Fighter and who also occasionally trains candidates at the academy.
Total Combat Fitness
The academy has trained famous people like Kailash Kher, Sonal Sehgal and Jacqueline Fernandez. The foundation provides facilities like bootcamp, corporate training, rythmic combat, MMA, muay Thai, functional fitness, Brazilian ju jitsu and boxing. The trial session costs INR 500. The monthly plan costs INR 3,000 and the quarterly plan costs INR 7,500.
Their centres are at Dadar East, Andheri East, Bandra West and Kandivali East.
