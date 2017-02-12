Elena Fernandes Shares A Model's Guide To Eating And Working Out In Mumbai

Let’s admit it- we all need a lot of motivation to actually start working towards achieving our fitness goals. So why not get motivated by the best in the business? Supermodel-cum-actor Elena Fernandes tells us how she manages to stay fit in this very busy and chaotic city.
Kitchen Garden By Suzette
I love Kitchen Garden. I love their baked eggs with Spanish ham as well as their granola yogurts. I’m a big fan of their green juices which I constantly stock up on. The quality of the food and green drinks are simply amazing. It tastes so good, you don’t even realise how amazingly healthy they are.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Three Chicks And A Bear
Honestly, I love hamburgers. There’s a place in Lower Parel called Three Chicks And A Bear and they truly make the best burgers. The Israeli burger is my absolute favourite.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Train Hard
I have trainers across the world since because of my career, I never know where I will be. In India, I have two trainers – Harrison and Imran {one who trains me in South Mumbai and the other in Bandra}. Imran focuses on a lot of cardio as well as a Pilates-style workout, while Harrison has a bootcamp style of training. They both mix up the routines so I don’t get bored. In London, there is Connor Minney at Barry’s Bootcamp who literally kills me on a daily basis. There’s also Reza Katani who puts me through my paces, who also trains Katrina Kaif.
Alternate Workout Options
If not the above, then I’d walk a lot, take the stairs rather than taking the lift. Around SoBo you can run from Worli sea-face all the way down to Atria Mall, depending on how ambitious you’re feeling. In Bandra there’s also a basketball court where you can mix up your routine and play basketball or even netball. To work the lower body it’s also worth cycling around from place to place. It’s a great workout whilst being environmentally friendly.
