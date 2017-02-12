Elena Fernandes Shares A Model's Guide To Eating And Working Out In Mumbai

I have trainers across the world since because of my career, I never know where I will be. In India, I have two trainers – Harrison and Imran {one who trains me in South Mumbai and the other in Bandra}. Imran focuses on a lot of cardio as well as a Pilates-style workout, while Harrison has a bootcamp style of training. They both mix up the routines so I don’t get bored. In London, there is Connor Minney at Barry’s Bootcamp who literally kills me on a daily basis. There’s also Reza Katani who puts me through my paces, who also trains Katrina Kaif.