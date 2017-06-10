For The Water Babies: Five Swimming Pools You Can Jump In Today (Without A Membership)

Located around a ten minute walk away from the Gateway of India, the Taj Wellington’s Jiva Spa has an outdoor wave pool you can access for the day. Besides the pool, day-long access will also allow you to use the jacuzzi, chill and steam room. Don’t forget to stop by the hotel’s cafe, which serves up some old-school club food, such as masala fries and club sandwiches.

#LBB Tip: While the pool is technically only open for outsiders from Monday to Thursday, call them and ask about the weekend. If there’s a slot open, they’ll make an exception.

Price: INR 2,000 including taxes for a full day

Timings: 6 AM to 10 PM (You'll be allowed to use the pool for two hours)