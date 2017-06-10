When we want to escape the heat (as well as the accompanying cocktail of pollution, smoke and noise) we take to the seas – well, a close enough approximation. Mumbai is full of swimming pools, ranging from well-maintained municipal centres to hotel rooftop pools. But if you don’t want one more unfulfilled membership following you around like a bad smell, here are a list of our favourite swimming pools in town where you can dive in just for the day.
For The Water Babies: Five Swimming Pools You Can Jump In Today (Without A Membership)
C’est La Vie
We came across this pool while we were shopping on Hill Road. What we love about this pool are the facilities and the peace and quiet. Though there is an accompanying cafe and bar, the pool is a small space of serenity, being as it is three floors above the ruckus of Bandra’s busiest shopping district. The changing rooms are clean and the attendant is friendly. She will gladly keep a watch on your valuables and discreetly rent out a swimming cap to you if you’ve forgotten yours at home.
Price: INR 800 on all days.
Timings: 7 AM to 11 PM
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 5000
Taj Wellington's Jiva Spa
Located around a ten minute walk away from the Gateway of India, the Taj Wellington’s Jiva Spa has an outdoor wave pool you can access for the day. Besides the pool, day-long access will also allow you to use the jacuzzi, chill and steam room. Don’t forget to stop by the hotel’s cafe, which serves up some old-school club food, such as masala fries and club sandwiches.
#LBB Tip: While the pool is technically only open for outsiders from Monday to Thursday, call them and ask about the weekend. If there’s a slot open, they’ll make an exception.
Price: INR 2,000 including taxes for a full day
Timings: 6 AM to 10 PM (You'll be allowed to use the pool for two hours)
5 Fitness Club
Located at Cuffe Parade, we love this terrace pool for the green canopy provided by the trees that surround it. It’s on the smaller side at ten metres, and we would strongly advise you to head there during the mornings or afternoons, since the evenings descend into mayhem with around a hundred children taking laps.
#LBB Tip: Don’t forget to carry your swimming cap and goggles, which are non-negotiable. You can also use the steam room while you’re there.
Price: INR 850 for a full day
Timings: Monday to Saturday from 6 AM to 10 PM; On Sundays from 10 AM to 6 PM
St Regis
After we’re done shopping at the Palladium mall next door, the St Regis pool is a great spot to unwind on a particularly indulgent day. Located on the tenth floor of the hotel, the outdoor swimming pool has a lounge area, a deck with private cabanas and a pool bar. With the day-long access, also check out the health club, jacuzzi and steam room.
Price: INR 3,500 including taxes for a full day
Timings: 6 AM to 10 PM
Fariyas Hotel
Fariyas Hotel, located around five kilometres away from Girgaum Chowpatty, has a rooftop pool next to the in-house Tamarind Restaurant. Two pool attendants and three lifeguards are always on watch here. We also like to stick around for the entertainment- the restaurant has a live band and singer perform every weekend.
Price: INR 1,500 for a full day
Timings: 7 AM to 7 PM
