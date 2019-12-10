Steamed Or Fried: Indulge In Hot Momos From These Mumbai Joints

How many times have you had a friend from the North East cry a river about how hard it is to find decent momos in Mumbai? Or if you hail from the North, do you feel like you’ve experienced something close to salvation when you spot a small momo stall tucked away in a corner, overpowered by the presence of bhajiyas and Chinese bhel?

We’re playing soothsayer and telling you that those cravings will end. These are some of our favourite momo spots in the city to hit when the craving does.