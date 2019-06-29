This Or That: Do We Love Our Momos At Kathmandu Momos Or The Himalayan Cafe

Located in Kondapur, The Himalayan Cafe (THC) is easily one of the best momo places in Hyderabad and we had to pit it against Kathmandu Momos. Our steamed momos arrived in a plastic box, and the chutney was packed in another box. We would have really liked if they use as little plastic as they can. We took a bite into their momos and loved how generous they were with the stuffing. Super authentic and at INR 90 for six pieces, this is a fantastic value for money. Plus, the size of each momo is much larger than Kathmandu's momos. But the only downside is, most of the momos fell apart, which is a bummer!

