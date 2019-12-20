Head To This Chikoo Plantation Near Dahanu Beach For A Relaxing Night Away

Besides that it is a chikoo farm, there are exotic and local fruits and flowers blooming and blossoming everywhere. As people who are so detached from the roots of the food we consume, it is quite a different experience to be surrounded by all this nature. You will see mangoes, nutmeg, chikoo, jackfruit and figs (and more) growing around. Through the tour they will introduce you to farming, its technique and relevance.

There are hands-on and demonstrative workshops on activities such as warli paintings, bee-keeping, basket-weaving, coconut peeling and most importantly, rainwater harvesting.

Adventure enthusiasts will find their fun in ziplining through the estate or even climbing coconut trees.

Save Farms has its own products such as fresh fruits, fresh kadi patta, chips made from chikoo, mango, available, which you can pick up while leaving. There are also two beaches nearby if you want to take a round outside the farms.

Find out the availability and price of a room by enquiring here.