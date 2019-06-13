Spend A Day At One Of These Farms Around Pune

Green Tokri is one of the most popular healthy, fresh food delivery services in Pune, and has a lovely farm that you can visit over a one day trip. Located in Saswad, this farm’s produce are used as jams, pickles and salads that Pune has slowly learnt to love. They host farm tours that help you understand the farming process at Green Tokri, where you can explore the lush green farms and greenhouse at your leisure. There is also a lake around for you to enjoy a picnic lunch at!

