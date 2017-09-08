City Surprises: Street Art in Mumbai You Probably Missed

I consider this a real gem. It’s created by the world’s most celebrated street art duo known as Os Gemeos. They hail from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Their street name means “twins” in Portuguese and that’s exactly what they are. Twin brothers Otavio and Gustavo Pandolfo came down to India in 2008 and left behind this gem. They are known for their characters and this piece has their signature style pulsing with Brazilian influences all over it.

The Tate Modern, Miami Art Basel and other prestigious art institutions have commissioned the brothers to create massive murals around the world. Perhaps we’ll be so fortunate to see their work at such a scale here in India. The reason why this piece that I consider an art relic is hard to spot is because it’s fading away and tucked away in a small area under an overhang.

How To Find It: Over in 3rd Pasta Lane, just before Gallery Maskara, No. 6/7, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba