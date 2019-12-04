Seefah's New Menu Has Something For Everyone, Order Right Away!

Seefah had been on my list since a while and its finally ticked off. They have recently launched a new lunch menu and trust me when I say it's a fantastic one. You can select one soup, one appetizer, one salad, one gravy and one rice or noodles and one dessert. That's a steal, isn't it? We started with a butterfly pea juice. It was so refreshing and good. I tried two soups, the Tom Kha and the miso. Loved both. The consistency was perfect. Seasoned perfectly. The Miso wasn't salty at all like how most places do. I love soups and these soups won my heart. Appetizers we tried the Vegetarian ones, spring rolls, Mushroom gyoza and the chilli wonton. All of these were delicious. The chilli wontons were flavour and spice bomb. Loved the in-house sauce. Salads, I tried the raw mango salad. Omg.. so so good. The perfect balance of sweet-spicy tangy and crunchy. New favourite. ditch the papaya and try this. Coming to mains.. we tried stirfry greens, black pepper Potatoes with garlic fried rice, Tom yum fried rice, stirfry noodles with chilli paste and the pad kee mow noodles. I loved all of them. The garlic rice was flavorful and Garlicky. The tom yum was spicy and lip-smacking. Both the noodles were so flavorful. The vegetables were fresh and crunchy and those pepper baby potatoes were flavour bombs. Finally tried the water chestnuts coconut milk. So good. Not too sweet, crunchy water chestnuts. perfect. Order anything on the menu. Veg or non-veg. You won't be disappointed. That was a fantastic meal. Recommends Food-5/5 Ambiance-4/5 Service-4/5 If-4/5 Return Index-5/5