No Need To Go To Darjeeling: Savour & Shop A Variety Of Tea At This Cafe

A well-decorated cafe with good interiors. I must say, it's a tea lover's heaven and people who don't like tea will fall in love with the one served here. They have an array of options in food and quick bites, and because it is a multi-cuisine restaurant, there is a mix of everything available. Their tea is indeed a delight to a connoisseur's taste buds. And not just delicious food and beverages, there are some amazing games and books available. And sports lovers will love it here, they have a huge screen for match screenings. Plus, they place great music, and the service is par excellence. PS - Variants of tea and other accessories are available to shop.