Ra Ra For Ramen: Best Ramen Spots In Town

Mizu's undoubtedly one of the best places for ramen in the city. And while they've got a few different options to choose from, we hear their Saporro Ramen is simply fantastic. It's a pork-based miso broth with pork chasu, citrus chilli oil and hand-pulled sesame noodles. The miso and slow-cooked broth add an earthy flavour that really makes the ramen stand out.

What to Try: Sapporo Ramen. For vegetarians, their Veg Ramen with tofu is a great alternative too.

Price: INR 1300