Oi- Kitchen & Bar: The Mutli Cuisine Restaurant In Mumbai

Oi - is a multi-cuisine restaurant serving Latin American, Mexican and Spanish cuisine. Their menu has a variety of options in Non-vegetarians, for vegetarians, there are limited choices. What surprised me was they didn't have any starter of paneer. They have a beautiful bar as well. Upon request, they also prepare a cake for special occasions. Also, they offered us a delicious starter on the house.Their staff is very welcoming and recommended food as per our taste.The inside was decorated with beautiful bird cages hanging on the wall. Walls had pretty sceneries and birds on them. What we ordered- Drinks - Melon cooler, beer, sangria. The melon cooler was a refreshing drink which had a mix of sour and sweet taste Food- Guacamole and corn chips. It was nachos types coloured corn chips topped with a delicious salsa dip. The quantity could have served two people.