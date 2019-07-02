This Latin American Restaurant Offers Unique Dishes & Amazing Cocktails

We decided to celebrate the first birthday of Two Hangry Women at Oi - Kitchen & Bar. However giving them the benefit of doubt that they are new, but the servers took way longer to take our order, but the bartenders knew what they were talking about and they were really really good, especially the fig mojito and the Spanish Gin & Tonic (not on the menu, but the bartender will make it for you. Now on to the food. We ordered the crispy quail, but it was a little too oily for our liking. Maybe if they drained out the excess oil and added a little bit more flavour then the dish would have been amazing. The sides with it were good though. We also ordered the Brazilian cheese bread which was outstanding, and by the time we were pretty full so we ordered just one main - the chicken open burrito which was really good as well! We would visit this restaurant again to eat other stuff from their menu which also looked really promising!