The restaurant ushered in a wave of change. Executive Chef, Rishim Sachdeva has been given kitchen control and we must say, he’s pretty good at it. From choosing the plates {he sources them from Auroville} to passionately talking about sourcing heirloom tomatoes from a farm in Nashik, you can see why he’s worked with the likes of Marco Pierre White.

Olive is known as a celebrity haunt and may appear daunting to a lot of people. But, once you settle down, it’s as normal as a fine dine. You’ll have friendly staff at your disposal, pretty decor and a breezy outdoor area. All traits perfect for a perfect date, with good food and lively music. If you’re the ‘raging all the time’ kind of couple, head there on a Thursday night.