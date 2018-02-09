Olive Bar & Kitchen, the celebrity-frequented bar and eatery has always brought its A-game to the table. As we explore their menu, we realise why it still has the charm.
Date Night, Anyone? Why Olive Bar & Kitchen In Bandra Still Has The Charm
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
- Delivery Available
Shortcut
What Is It?
The restaurant ushered in a wave of change. Executive Chef, Rishim Sachdeva has been given kitchen control and we must say, he’s pretty good at it. From choosing the plates {he sources them from Auroville} to passionately talking about sourcing heirloom tomatoes from a farm in Nashik, you can see why he’s worked with the likes of Marco Pierre White.
Olive is known as a celebrity haunt and may appear daunting to a lot of people. But, once you settle down, it’s as normal as a fine dine. You’ll have friendly staff at your disposal, pretty decor and a breezy outdoor area. All traits perfect for a perfect date, with good food and lively music. If you’re the ‘raging all the time’ kind of couple, head there on a Thursday night.
Chow Down
The salad course includes their signatures – the comforting strawberry, figs & crumbled ricotta, served with fresh strawberry salad {INR 500} and the house salad, which has heirloom tomatoes and burrata {INR 575}. Highly recommended is the 18-hour pork belly – home-smoked and sous vide cooked pork belly served with nduja {Japanese spices},cured pork, homemade sorrel vinegar and fermented carrots, priced at INR 600. The meat is flavourful, finely cooked and will have you craving for more.Vegetarians, go for the Trio of Cauliflower and Leek, cauliflower cooked three ways in leek oil, served with leek XO sauce and roasted cacao nibs, it provides a sense of comfort and a longing for home at the same time.
The sous vide and roast chicken – slow cooked and roasted chicken leg and breast is also a must-try if you like your chicken juice and soft. Seafood lovers have to order a plate of their sea bass, paired with octopus. Finish it up with either the aerated cheesecake or the dark chocolate fondant.
Sip On
Their luxurious cocktails {starting INR 750} are your best bet when you’re treating yourself. Their classic cocktails are also done right and won’t have you cringing with artificial syrups. We recommend the chocolate martini, green house martini and dragon’s tear.
So, We're Saying...
You’ll still find celebs sashaying into Olive, ordering their all-time favourites. Whether you want to swoon over them or just enjoy a good-food spree, Olive would be glad to host you.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)