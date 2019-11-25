Get #WeddingReady: This Brand Helps You In Customising Your Trousseau

Pataaree is a Chandigarh-based creative trousseau packing venture that aims to create magnificent and unique designs for your trousseau. Be it ring platters, hamper packings or beautiful wedding packaging, they have everything. And considering the fact that you can always do with an extra hand in a shaadi-wala-ghar, the brand's here to help. What They Do: Customising the needs and requirements of their customers, they decorate the wedding gifts with stunning pieces of fabrics, customised stationery, wedding baskets, and much more. Be it your mehendi or the wedding, they gift pack the items in the most beautiful way with utmost precision, and that too at affordable prices. What They Offer: Their range includes bridal trunks, bridal bags, platters, room hampers, giveaways, saree bags, wardrobe hangers, and what not for your bridal fantasy to come true. They have baskets for hampers, shagan envelopes, saree bags, boxes, fancy hampers, milni and jaimalas, trousseau trunks, decorative thali, mehendi favours and decor, and more. Shell Out: Pricing really depends on the kind of services you want. But expect to shell out a minimum of INR 3,000 onward.