A Barking Good Time: Pet-Friendly Villas To Bookmark

This family-friendly property in Lonavala has been a hit with residents of Mumbai and Pune for years now, and the fact that it is pet-friendly makes it a hot choice of holiday destination. Diwali is a good time to visit Lonavala too- there is a chill in the air, the hills around are lush green and foggy, and the peaceful break comes as a breath of fresh air after a hectic city life. This resort doesn’t have any additional charges for pets, but ensure that you get the required food and bedding for your furry friends. The property provides an caretaker who will look after your pets while you enjoy your getaway.

#LBBTip: If you choose the tent-style accommodation at Camp Della, you can enjoy barbecues and bonfires with your pet by your side.

Tariff: INR 11,000 onward