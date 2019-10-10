Looking to head out on a break away from the city? These pet-friendly villas around Mumbai make sure that you can enjoy a holiday with the entire family without leaving behind your pet babies.
A Barking Good Time: Pet-Friendly Villas To Bookmark
Aranya Vilaas - Kamshet
4 pet-friendly cottages at Aaranya Vilaas in Kamshet make for the perfect indulgent weekend getaway near Mumbai. This pet-friendly property has an infinity pool that overlooks the Thokarwadi lake, attached jacuzzi with each villa, and provides breathtakingly beautiful views of the Sahaydris all around.
Charges for pets: For pets, the charges are 500 INR (plus GST) per day. If you’re visiting with your pet, make sure you carry the food and bedding too. Pets are not allowed inside the cottages.
Tariff: INR 15,000 onward
Anjee's Chalet
This beautiful property in Karjat has villas that offer an almost Switzerland-like experience just an hour away from Mumbai! A wooden chalet provides views of the river and mountains, and a tranquil calmness that is otherwise hard to find around the city. The pet-friendly villa has 2 bedrooms with 2 double beds and 1 bedroom with 2 bunk beds. From Anjee’s Chalet, you can opt for a trek to Kondana Caves, Matheran, Bhimshankar Hills or even check out the Farmer’s Market on the weekend.
Tariff: INR 10,000 onward
Della Adventure and Resorts
This family-friendly property in Lonavala has been a hit with residents of Mumbai and Pune for years now, and the fact that it is pet-friendly makes it a hot choice of holiday destination. Diwali is a good time to visit Lonavala too- there is a chill in the air, the hills around are lush green and foggy, and the peaceful break comes as a breath of fresh air after a hectic city life. This resort doesn’t have any additional charges for pets, but ensure that you get the required food and bedding for your furry friends. The property provides an caretaker who will look after your pets while you enjoy your getaway.
#LBBTip: If you choose the tent-style accommodation at Camp Della, you can enjoy barbecues and bonfires with your pet by your side.
Tariff: INR 11,000 onward
Mawi Infinitty Villa
Overlooking the Tungi Fort at Pawna Lake, this gorgeous villa makes for a quick and convenient getaway with your pet. This family-friendly villa is a huge hit during holiday season thanks to the expansive property, the ambiance and views it provides and the opportunity for a quiet break from city air and traffic. This property has an infinity pool where you can enjoy sundowners too. Evenings can be spent at barbecues with a view of the lake, and your pet by your side. They also have a heated Jacuzzi.
Tariff- INR 58,000 onwards
Casa Manga
This property is located in Karjat, just a couple of hours away from Mumbai. This property boasts of a plush four-bedroom villa surrounded by abundant greenery and the beautiful Sahaydri hills. This expansive property has space for a game of football and cricket, and provides cozy spots for bonfires too. This property has no additional charges for pets.
#LBBTip: The housekeeper will cook traditional Maharashtrian food on request.
Tariff: INR 14,000
Anandvan Resort
Perched on top of a hill at 2800ft, this property has villas that are surrounded by lush greenery, and provide sweeping views of the valley all around. Th private cottages and villas come equipped with all luxurious amenities, and provide a perfect hideaway for nature-lovers. Anandvan in Bhandardara is a family-friendly and pet-friendly property that offers an opportunity for you to enjoy a stay in a tree-house with your pet! They also serve authentic Maharashtrian cuisine, and their Ayurvedic spa treatments come highly recommended too!
Tariff: INR 5000 onward
Rippling Edge Gadhok Cottage
This is a beautiful property that comes highly recommended for those who love a mix of adventure and nature. Head to this exotic bungalow by the river in Karjat, and enjoy unwinding in the midst of nature with your furry friends. This gorgeous property is located 14 km from Bhivpuri Waterfalls. Expansive lawns, gazebos, sweeping views of the greenery all around and fresh air make this a lovely place to unwind at, and their in-house restaurant ensures that the guests are well-fed and taken care of. The property also provides cycles for those who wish to explore the surroundings!
Tariff: INR 6000 onward
