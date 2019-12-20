For The Pawsome Pooches: This Portal Is Just What Your Pets Need

Your pets deserve a whole lot of luxury. And you'll agree to this if you're a devoted mommy/daddy to your furry baby. So if you're looking to pamper your pooch, then look no further than Petsy. We'll tell you why.

Petsy takes care of your dog's grooming and playing needs. From training and dental treats and interactive and chew toys, to super cool accessories like bandanas (hyperventilating!) , bowties and personalized dog tags, they've got it all. And everything's super cute. The toys start from INR 200 onward, and the quality of them won't harm your doggo's tooth. There are grooming and hygiene products, bedding and crockery, and also food items from companies that you won't get in your regular vet stores. And the best part is that it also provides pet-parenting services to anyone who's new to the drill.

This brand also runs a cause that's called Paws For A Purpose, wherein they tie up with two support groups or individuals in the country every two months, to work for the betterment of animals (The eligibility to be a part of this movement is mentioned on their site) Moreover, they've got 'Petsy Perks' too, and all you've gotta do is create an account and buy products. Every rupee that you pay gets converted into a point, and all the accumulated points can be redeemed after a particular period of time. And if you're unaware of tiny tips and tricks that help your baby's coat shine, the site also has a section for articles that you can scroll through.

Now that we've spilled all the beans about Petsy, you know what you've gotta do. Just bookmark them and shop in bulk for your furball!