A Restaurant With Inventive Concept Of Serving Indian Cuisine

And It Was Called Yellow- Really inventive concept of serving Indian cuisine with a twist and artistic presentation. The ambience of this place is really serene and make u feel comfortable. The outdoor green space with communal tables and wall with yellow scooter. The indoor portion is partitioned and also has a bar counter. Analysis: Star anise & Dragon phool- Aromatic blend of vodka, lime juice and star anise. Potent and smokey in taste. Classic Tomato soup- One of the best tomato soup I've tried. it was creamy, buttery and perfectly sweetened. Served with crunchy chana jor garam. Must go for this. Charcoal Button Idli- Unique recipe of mini idli coloured dark due to charcoal. Spongy idli topped with gun powder and accompanied with coconut and tomato chutney. Presented well and tastewise okay. The Greek Seekh- Awesome presentation. Veg kabab served on beetroot and pomegranate chilli dip shots. The kabab was stuffed with feta cheese. Inventive and delicious. Veg Matka biryani- A traditional layered veg biryani severed from the Matka. A huge portion but finished in no time. Rasgulla Truffle with Irish cream- Chocolate coated rasgulla kept on large circular glass filled with irish cream. Again heavenly tasty. A fresh take on Indian food.