Vintage decor, chilled out ambience, good food, great drinks & delicious desserts make Fable a popular place in Juhu. We had their spinach, baby corn & Mushroom pizza, Spinach Thepla Quesadilla, Penne in pink sauce, Chocolate Milkshake, hot chocolate with Cadbury Silk chocolate, red velvet brownie with ice cream. Overall, the food was good. A touch expensive though for the portion they serve.
Popular Casual Dine In Juhu Offering Good Food & Cute Interiors
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Bae, Big Group
