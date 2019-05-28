Popular Casual Dine In Juhu Offering Good Food & Cute Interiors

Vintage decor, chilled out ambience, good food, great drinks & delicious desserts make Fable a popular place in Juhu. We had their spinach, baby corn & Mushroom pizza, Spinach Thepla Quesadilla, Penne in pink sauce, Chocolate Milkshake, hot chocolate with Cadbury Silk chocolate, red velvet brownie with ice cream. Overall, the food was good. A touch expensive though for the portion they serve.