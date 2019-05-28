Popular Casual Dine In Juhu Offering Good Food & Cute Interiors

Casual Dining

Fable

Juhu, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ashiyana Apartment, Shop 3, NS Road 13, Juhu, Mumbai

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Vintage decor, chilled out ambience, good food, great drinks & delicious desserts make Fable a popular place in Juhu. We had their spinach, baby corn & Mushroom pizza, Spinach Thepla Quesadilla, Penne in pink sauce, Chocolate Milkshake, hot chocolate with Cadbury Silk chocolate, red velvet brownie with ice cream. Overall, the food was good. A touch expensive though for the portion they serve.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

Fable

Powai, Mumbai
4.3

Opp. Chandivali Studio, Chandivali, Powai, Mumbai

Fable

Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai
4.3

Green Fields Society, Shop 1, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri Lokhandwala, Mumbai

