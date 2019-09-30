Pot Pourri: A Foodie's Paradise In Chembur!

One of the best multi-cuisine restaurants I have been to. From Italian, continental, Mexican or North Indian, Pot Pourri have it all. Comfortable seating with a lit ambiance and good music, Pot Pourri is a must-visit for all the food lovers. Buffet, A La Carte and full bar make it even better. It has a good space and amazing seating arrangement making it a perfect place to hang out with a group of friends, family and even couples. The service is at its best. The staff was interactive and Suggestive. To start with you should try their Beer-Battered Prawns, big juicy prawns fried in an incredible batter served with spicy sauce will leave you wanting more. Lebanese Chicken and cheese, Tender chicken cubes sauteed with spicy tomato, an herb with cheese melt. For drinks their Rolly Polly Punch and Melon Twist, A creative mix of Vodka, Watermelon and passion fruit syrup. A good balance of primary taste and you will enjoy it to the last drop. For the mains, you should try their Grilled chicken sizzler and Chicken Cafreal with Goan poi, Spicy chicken preparation made from ground coriander, green chilly & garlic giving you an authentic Goan taste, served with poi (Goan bread). For those with a sweet tooth, Sizzling Brownie and finally their ultimate dessert masterpiece, Peanut Poul Pastry. Its the best and a must-try... it's pure love. The peanut poul pastry with caramel sauce is something you will begin to look all starry eyed at. Fresh peanuts and the caramel sauce will tempt you to taste buds even more. The perfect finish to a meal.