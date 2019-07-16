Pot Pourri Is The Coolest Hangout Place In Chembur

Nestled in the heart of Chembur, Pot Pourri is cosy hangout place to unwind over the weekend with your buddies. They serve great food, amazing mocktails and drinks alongside live sports screening. It is located on the 2nd floor of Cubic Mall and is always flooded with young crowds. The place is quite spacious with funky yet chic interiors. Don't forget to try out: Mini Bunny Chow, Arabiata Spaghetti Pasta, Watermelon Cooler and Rolly Polly Mocktail. The service is pretty decent and they have a bar area too.