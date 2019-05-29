Make A Mess: Four Pottery Classes In Mumbai For The Enthusiastic Amateur

This is a lovely space in Bandra, quite like the classic potter lab, with a wooden table in the centre where you are cut off from the world. Here, you can just give yourself and your newly-found craft some time. At the Pottery Lab, by Rekha Goyal, sign up for a beginner’s course which takes place over 10 sessions over a period of 5 weeks. You will learn hand-building, working at the potter’s wheel, decoration and application of glazes. Get in touch with her on 919833058151, and book your slot. For INR 12,000, you sign up for some comprehensive learning in pottery. Don't miss out on it.