Free Plays, Gigs And More At QTube In Bandra: Here's What You Need To Know

Qtube Cafe is a unique space in Mumbai for everyone – they offer free WiFi, free coffee and come with no judgement. Supported by the NSPA group and a corporate firm – Qtube cafe hosts a variety of plays, live gigs and more. It’s a perfect place for a blogger’s meet, to artists meeting up to just jamming with fellow artists.

For the theatre and music enthusiasts- they have Theatre Wednesdays and Western Fridays. You can catch live plays for free from 6pm to 8pm put up the NSPA artists. If you’re in the mood for some live covers, acoustic versions – Fridays are all about catching gigs by the up and coming artists.

#LBBTip: Do you want to perform there too? Just get in touch with the NSPA staff and they’ll hook you up.