Qtube Cafe in Bandra is a great place for catching live plays, music, meeting up with friends and more.
Free Plays, Gigs And More At QTube In Bandra: Here's What You Need To Know
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Qtube Cafe is a unique space in Mumbai for everyone – they offer free WiFi, free coffee and come with no judgement. Supported by the NSPA group and a corporate firm – Qtube cafe hosts a variety of plays, live gigs and more. It’s a perfect place for a blogger’s meet, to artists meeting up to just jamming with fellow artists.
For the theatre and music enthusiasts- they have Theatre Wednesdays and Western Fridays. You can catch live plays for free from 6pm to 8pm put up the NSPA artists. If you’re in the mood for some live covers, acoustic versions – Fridays are all about catching gigs by the up and coming artists.
#LBBTip: Do you want to perform there too? Just get in touch with the NSPA staff and they’ll hook you up.
What We Love
Did you just miss going to a space wherein you can spend time without worrying about the judgmental look of the manager? Qtube Cafe, in that sense, runs a rather unconventional set. The idea is to encourage more artists to feel free to get in touch with them – and perform there. Organise meet-ups, social hangouts, jam with fellow musicians or even get networking, they will let you do it all.
With constant array of events happening throughout the week, the weekends are often frequented by the Poetry Club – who hold open mic nights, discussions and the art of writing poems. In fact, QTube often hosts open mic night with popular comedians hosting it.
Pro-Tip
Qtube is for anyone who loves to socialise, attend events and be a part of Mumbai’s cultural scene. Catch interesting plays, gigs and more. It’s a community that’s paving its way as a space that lets artists express creatively.
Comments (0)