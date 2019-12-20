Grab Three Friends And Go Sailing In Mumbai For Under INR 1,200 Per Person

We know how it feels to watch your friends have a baller time on a yacht or have a crazy sunset proposal on a beautiful sail boat each time you open your Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat. So, well, we found a way for you to be able to do this yourself. Boat Booking India is a fantastic website that lets you hire yachts, sail boats, cabin yachts and motor yachts at super affordable rates.

So, if you’re looking to pop the question and want something economic, you could try the J24 sail boat that can host up to four people and will be available at INR 4,500 for two hours. It’s by far one of their most upscale and popular options when it comes to proposals or small, leisure, boat-ride experiences. It also has a small cabin inside. If you’re a larger group of up to eight people, you could choose the Jeno 29, that’s priced at INR 10,000 for two hours. This one’s also hugely popular for romantic and candlelight dinners and has a huge cabin inside. For an additional charge of INR 1,000 {applicable to both}, you can get a balloon decor, fruit champagne and a cake from Theobroma {we’re thinking birthdays and proposals}.

If you’re a larger group, they will customise packages for you depending on the requirements, but be rest assured you will get the most cost-friendly and fabulous deal. Their services are amazing {we’re saying basis our own experience}, and for additional costs they will also arrange for a photographer, violinist, etc. How cool is that, right? The meeting point is Gateaway of India, and they take you round the Mumbai harbour {there are many sightseeing spots around, and they take you into the sea as deep as 10-12 kms}. For more details, you can check out their website here and call them on +91 77100 20252 to get booking.