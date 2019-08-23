From Vegan Delicacies To Fine Dining: We List The Best Restaurants In Pali Hill

Pali Hill in Bandra has been one of our favourite neighborhood in the city. It's lively and happening, surrounded by lush greenery, is home to some of the well-known personalities and celebrities, and is a hub for some of the best restaurants and cafes. From vegan and healthy delicacies to fine dine - Pali Hill promises diversity in cuisines, lip smacking dishes and impeccable interiors. 

Here's a list of restaurants you must check out when in this vicinity. 

Veranda

Giving us major art-deco vibe, this bright lit place located in the heart of Bandra is our go-to for Indian cuisine. This eatery pledges to cook up modern Indian cuisine while keeping rich Indian flavours intact. Read more about it here

Must Try: Cottage cheese trilogy, prawn curry, dahi bhalla, butter chicken, pumpkin soup

Price: INR 2,200 for two
Hotel Executive Enclave, 331, Dr. BR Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Pali Bhavan

One of the most iconic places in Pali Hill known Indian cuisine with contemporary twist, breathtaking vintage interiors and a great selection of wine. Apart from great food and decor, we're pretty impressed by their courteous and polite staff. Read more about it here

Must Try: Achaari paneer tikka, singhada matar dim sums, boti masala bao, Allepey fish curry, rose wine. 

Price: INR 3,000 for two
10, Near Ubon Thai Spa, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Seeds Of Life

If you're hunting for something healthy and vegan, this is your place in Pali Hill. Their menu takes a refreshing spin on healthy offering wholesome smoothies, thin crust pizzas and loads of vegan options. Cool earthy aesthetics, green accents and loads of natural lights, we're in love with their nature-themed decor. 

Must Try: ACAI smoothie bowls, green goodness pizza, SOL curry, zucchini noodles. 

Price: 900 for two

Vora House, 30-B, Pali Mala Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

145

Clearly, this ultimate party place needs no introduction. Just like it's Kala Ghoda outlet, this one too is our favourite for rocking Friday nights. Apart from the usual American and continental cuisine, the Bandra outlet has a special healthy menu as well. Great music, lip smacking food and amazing cocktails, how could our Friday nights go wrong here?

Read more about it here.

Must try: Pav bhaji cones, cotton candy tower, mac and cheese cone, pork sliders, beer jalapeno fondue. 

Price: INR 1,300 for two.

HSBC Building, 1st Floor, 101, Off Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

The Bandra Project by Pizza Express

Launched by the premium pizza chain - Pizza Express - this fine dine eatery is not just a regular pizzeria. Apart from lip smacking dishes, The Bandra Project has events, live music nights, brunches etc. Read more about it here.

Must Try: Of course their classic pizzas, pizzatinis, mini lamb burger, cheesecake, vegan risotto. 

Price: INR 2,200

HSBC Building, Ground Floor, C-534/A, Off Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

House Of Tipsy

With minimal decor and ample space up its sleeve, HoT will take you in with open arms. While the ground floor reminds us of an American diner, it’s the top floor that takes the cake. An indoor garden, an LED screen and a lavish bar make it one of our top choices for a good old Bandra hang. 

Not sticking to a particular cuisine, the chef has picked up the best of Indian, Mexican, European and Continental to give you a menu that will keep you busy. We’d say, go for Indian here, for that is their strength. Read more about it here

Must Try: Nalli mutton with ghee rice, murgh banno kebab, cilantro prawns, cream of mushroom soup, Thai sticky rice, Chowpatty fondue.

Price: INR 2,400 for two.

Dheeraj Pali Arcade, 3 & 4, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

Candies

Another iconic Bandra eatery. Candies is a place to chill without spending much and still have endless conversations with friends and bae. A go-to spot for college students, this cafe reminds you of vintage-Goa vibes with ample of indoor & outdoor (upstairs) seating options. Read more about it here

Must Try: American club sandwich, chicken burger, macaroni salad, cheesecake, fresh juices.

Price: INR 650 for two. 

Mac Ronells, 5-AA, Next To Learners Academy School, Pali Hill, Bandra West, Mumbai

