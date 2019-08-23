From Vegan Delicacies To Fine Dining: We List The Best Restaurants In Pali Hill

With minimal decor and ample space up its sleeve, HoT will take you in with open arms. While the ground floor reminds us of an American diner, it’s the top floor that takes the cake. An indoor garden, an LED screen and a lavish bar make it one of our top choices for a good old Bandra hang.

Not sticking to a particular cuisine, the chef has picked up the best of Indian, Mexican, European and Continental to give you a menu that will keep you busy. We’d say, go for Indian here, for that is their strength. Read more about it here.



Must Try: Nalli mutton with ghee rice, murgh banno kebab, cilantro prawns, cream of mushroom soup, Thai sticky rice, Chowpatty fondue.

Price: INR 2,400 for two.