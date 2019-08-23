Pali Hill in Bandra has been one of our favourite neighborhood in the city. It's lively and happening, surrounded by lush greenery, is home to some of the well-known personalities and celebrities, and is a hub for some of the best restaurants and cafes. From vegan and healthy delicacies to fine dine - Pali Hill promises diversity in cuisines, lip smacking dishes and impeccable interiors.
Here's a list of restaurants you must check out when in this vicinity.
From Vegan Delicacies To Fine Dining: We List The Best Restaurants In Pali Hill
Pali Hill in Bandra has been one of our favourite neighborhood in the city. It's lively and happening, surrounded by lush greenery, is home to some of the well-known personalities and celebrities, and is a hub for some of the best restaurants and cafes. From vegan and healthy delicacies to fine dine - Pali Hill promises diversity in cuisines, lip smacking dishes and impeccable interiors.
Veranda
Must Try: Cottage cheese trilogy, prawn curry, dahi bhalla, butter chicken, pumpkin soup
Price: INR 2,200 for two
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Pali Bhavan
Must Try: Achaari paneer tikka, singhada matar dim sums, boti masala bao, Allepey fish curry, rose wine.
Price: INR 3,000 for two
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Seeds Of Life
If you're hunting for something healthy and vegan, this is your place in Pali Hill. Their menu takes a refreshing spin on healthy offering wholesome smoothies, thin crust pizzas and loads of vegan options. Cool earthy aesthetics, green accents and loads of natural lights, we're in love with their nature-themed decor.
Must Try: ACAI smoothie bowls, green goodness pizza, SOL curry, zucchini noodles.
Price: 900 for two
- Price for two: ₹ 900
145
Clearly, this ultimate party place needs no introduction. Just like it's Kala Ghoda outlet, this one too is our favourite for rocking Friday nights. Apart from the usual American and continental cuisine, the Bandra outlet has a special healthy menu as well. Great music, lip smacking food and amazing cocktails, how could our Friday nights go wrong here?
Read more about it here.
Must try: Pav bhaji cones, cotton candy tower, mac and cheese cone, pork sliders, beer jalapeno fondue.
Price: INR 1,300 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Bandra Project by Pizza Express
Launched by the premium pizza chain - Pizza Express - this fine dine eatery is not just a regular pizzeria. Apart from lip smacking dishes, The Bandra Project has events, live music nights, brunches etc. Read more about it here.
Must Try: Of course their classic pizzas, pizzatinis, mini lamb burger, cheesecake, vegan risotto.
Price: INR 2,200
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
House Of Tipsy
With minimal decor and ample space up its sleeve, HoT will take you in with open arms. While the ground floor reminds us of an American diner, it’s the top floor that takes the cake. An indoor garden, an LED screen and a lavish bar make it one of our top choices for a good old Bandra hang.
Not sticking to a particular cuisine, the chef has picked up the best of Indian, Mexican, European and Continental to give you a menu that will keep you busy. We’d say, go for Indian here, for that is their strength. Read more about it here.
Must Try: Nalli mutton with ghee rice, murgh banno kebab, cilantro prawns, cream of mushroom soup, Thai sticky rice, Chowpatty fondue.
Price: INR 2,400 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Candies
Another iconic Bandra eatery. Candies is a place to chill without spending much and still have endless conversations with friends and bae. A go-to spot for college students, this cafe reminds you of vintage-Goa vibes with ample of indoor & outdoor (upstairs) seating options. Read more about it here.
Must Try: American club sandwich, chicken burger, macaroni salad, cheesecake, fresh juices.
Price: INR 650 for two.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Comments (0)