Wine 'O' Clock: These Mumbai Restaurants Have Some Fine Wines To Try

You can sample the best of wines here from around the world and the best bit is that its not too expensive. With over 450 wine labels to choose from, there’s something new and exciting for wine connoisseurs and newcomers alike, at The Wine Table. You can take your pick from red, white or sparkling wine from countries like Argentina, France, South Africa and the US. Apart from this, you also have a personal wine advisor to help you make the right selection, based on your palette and preference, and even in case you want to gift a bottle to someone close.