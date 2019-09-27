Scientific Chemistry Themed Restobar Specialized In Mexican And Spanish Cuisine

Poco Loco: Chemistry inspired theme with lamps made of test tubes and ceiling of a benzene ring. Wall painted with the fun periodic table with a twist each explaining terms related to food. Lon bar counter with bartender dress in the apron. Really unique atmosphere. Drinks: *Tinto Verano- Refreshing blend of cranberry juice, pear and citrus, spiced with ginger ale giving slight pungent aftertaste. *Pina Loco- Mildly sweet complete white blend of pineapple juice, coconut cream and vanilla. Something different and delicious. Starters *Mushroom Parmesan Croquettes- Gooey centre of mushroom, creamy bechamel sauce and parmesan cheese. *Patatas Demoniadas- Fries tossed in devil chilli topped with minced chicken keema and parmesan cheese sauce *Avocado Bruschetta- Loco special toasted bread topped with guacamole (avocado-based spread)cherry tomatoes, basil and feta cheese. Main course *Arroz Mexicano- Mexican delicacy made of bean chilli rice, tangy salsa and veggies. Presented beautifully and tasted even better. Their spiciest dish and we liked the most. Highly recommended! Dessert *Chocolate Chilly Pepper Tart- Another Mexican dessert and I tried for the first time this mix of sweet-spicy combination dessert. Tart shell filled with chocolate ganache and topped with chilli. Accompanied by another piece of chopped chillies for an additional dose of spiciness. Impressed with the feel of this resto-bar and of course their food items.